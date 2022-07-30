Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $224,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

