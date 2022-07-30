Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 3,248 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

