Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,069 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $32,237,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $500.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.78.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

