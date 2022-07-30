Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $477.10 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.12.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

