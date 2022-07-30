Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Shares of ELV opened at $477.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.12. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

