Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.74. 11,030,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

