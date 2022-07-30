Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 295.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,719,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.62 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.