Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,512,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.