Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 49.1% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IUSS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSS. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

