Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 49.1% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IUSS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
