Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,064,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RYH stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

