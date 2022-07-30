IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance
CSML stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,658. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.
