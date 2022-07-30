IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Decreased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in IQVIA by 1,473.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $240.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.19. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

