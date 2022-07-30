Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

