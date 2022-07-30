Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the June 30th total of 94,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Iron Spark I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Iron Spark I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,316. Iron Spark I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Spark I by 760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Spark I by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

