iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IUSG opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

