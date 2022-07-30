iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
