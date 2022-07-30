iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

