iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 1,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.
