iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 393.9% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 393.9% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DMXF opened at $55.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

