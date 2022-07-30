iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $66.21. 417,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.