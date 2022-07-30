iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,183 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 6.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $135,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.25 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.