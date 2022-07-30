iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXG. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,079,000. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,425,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.