iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $277,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

