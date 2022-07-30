iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

ILCG traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.