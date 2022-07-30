iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 156.8% in July

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 34,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

