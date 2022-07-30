iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 993,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,775,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (ESGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.