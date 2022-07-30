iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,980 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

