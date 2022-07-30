iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 9.6% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BRR OpCo LLC owned about 2.00% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $90,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IQLT opened at $32.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.