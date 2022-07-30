iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

