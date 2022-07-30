iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,738,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

