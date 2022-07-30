iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

