iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $278.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

