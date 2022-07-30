iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $232.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

