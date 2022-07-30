iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

