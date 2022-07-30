ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 75 at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.25.

ITV Stock Performance

ITVPY stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

