Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 23,742 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $168,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $248.46.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

