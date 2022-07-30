Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,291,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

