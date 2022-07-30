Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.