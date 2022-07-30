Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS ICVT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.