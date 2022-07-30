Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.