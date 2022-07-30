Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

