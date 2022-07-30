Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

VNT stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

