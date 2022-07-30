Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after buying an additional 338,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,973,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after buying an additional 133,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after buying an additional 480,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,586.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,012 shares of company stock worth $9,766,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.