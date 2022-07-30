Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,089 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDIV opened at $42.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

