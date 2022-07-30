Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $533,502.45 and approximately $6,901.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

