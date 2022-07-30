JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.65

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.46.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.