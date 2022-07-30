JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.73

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $14.65. JCDecaux shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

JCDecaux Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

