Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

JEF stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

