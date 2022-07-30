Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

CURO Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CURO opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile



CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Stories

