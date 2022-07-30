John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 to $1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,090. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

