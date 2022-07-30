John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.20

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and traded as high as $38.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 21,323 shares traded.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.