Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,404.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.59) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

JMPLY opened at $52.90 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

